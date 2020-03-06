UK Power Networks Services has become one of the first companies of its kind in the UK to achieve certification in recognition of its industry-leading Building Information Modelling (BIM) credentials.

BIM is an internationally recognised standard practice for construction project management and collaboration. The process helps create a digital replica of the physical asset that is being constructed and is quickly becoming a standard requirement for national infrastructure and high-speed rail projects.

The energy solutions company achieved BIM Certification for Design, Construction and Commissioning accreditations which will ensure project data is handled accurately by using intelligent standards, procedures and processes throughout the whole life cycle of the work.

BIM is another step towards the digitalisation of the construction industry by generating a virtual construction environment. Information on BIM driven projects is always circulated from one source, which provides consistency on project design.

The approach delivers environmental benefits, through highly accurate laser scanned surveys, helping the company to cut on-site waste and reduce CO2 emissions.

UK Power Networks Services has already incorporated BIM Level 2 into its requirements when enlisting new suppliers to promote the highest standards of best practice.

Head of Client Delivery, David Mitchell, said: “We are proud to be one of the first companies of our kind in the UK to achieve BIM Level 2 certification. Creating a virtual construction environment is the future of construction management which is resulting in faster and more efficient and collaborative processes so we are happy to be one of the very early adopters of it.

“Working to BIM Level 2 further bolsters our reputation for providing safe and accurate delivery of airport and rail infrastructure projects that are resilient and sustainable.”

The accreditations achieved by UK Power Networks Services, BS EN ISO 19650-1:2018, BS EN ISO 19650-2:2018 (incorporating UK National Annex) and BS 1192-4:2014, were awarded by the BSI, the national standards body for the UK.