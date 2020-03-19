Mott MacDonald Ventures, the investment arm of global management, engineering and development consultancy Mott MacDonald, has announced a new strategic partnership with 3D Repo, pioneers of cloud-based design collaboration for building information modelling (BIM).

The partnership follows a recent £2.3m A-series investment round in 3D Repo led by The Ingenious Group’s infrastructure ventures EIS service, and brings more positive momentum for the innovative start-up.

Mott MacDonald currently utilises BIM across the building, oil and gas, transport, water, and power industry sectors, and plans to use 3D Repo’s online collaborative platform to enhance collaboration and to drive better results on construction projects across the UK.

Darren Russell, chief digital officer at Mott MacDonald Digital Ventures, said:

“BIM brings a long list of tangible benefits that ultimately save time and money through reduced risk, minimising waste, faster delivery, and enhanced sustainability. Through our partnership with 3D Repo we’ll be able to connect people with the information they need to drive better decisions and deliver more of the UK’s most ambitious construction projects.”

Mott MacDonald is a US$2bn organisation, employing over 16,000 people and delivering projects all over the world. Notable developments include Heathrow Terminal 5, the Manchester Civil Justice Centre, and the US$13bn redevelopment of JFK Airport.

Dr Jozef Dobos, founder and CEO of 3D Repo, said:

“3D Repo is already partnered with a growing list of forward-thinking tech companies including Opentext, BrydenWood, and Mission Room, among others. Our new partnership with Mott MacDonald will open new doors for 3D Repo and allow us to deploy our digital construction platform on more of the most challenging infrastructure projects in the UK.”

London-based 3D Repo has deployed its collaborative BIM platform on projects such as Wood Wharf district, the remodelling of King’s Cross railway station and Hinkley Point C nuclear power station. Its multi-award-winning digital platform for BIM provides access to data to anyone with a web browser whenever and wherever they need it. The service democratises the data, mitigates risk and reduces complexity for everyone involved including architects, engineers, and contractors. 3D Repo allows users to manage 3D model revisions and highlight potential clashes and safety issues using live collaboration tools which enable the whole project team to work from a single source of truth, anywhere and at any time.

www.3drepo.com