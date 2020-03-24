Pick Everard has appointed an experienced industry professional to head up its architecture team. Gary Loo joins the consultancy as the new head of development for architecture, where he will be responsible for business development for the London office’s 65 strong team.

He comes to Pick Everard with 29 years of industry experience, boasting specialist expertise in master planning and purpose-built student accommodation as well as a portfolio of work spanning throughout the UK and Ireland, including working with Royal Mail Group.

Commenting on his appointment, Gary said: “I’ve worked on quite a range of projects in my time, but one of my most memorable achievements to date was being involved in the design of the first phase of Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Wales. I studied architecture at the Welsh School of Architecture in Cardiff, and the last ten years has seen my time split between Cardiff and London.

“I wanted to take the next step in my career with a national consultancy, so I’m excited to be joining Pick Everard and look forward to making a positive impact within the team and its services.”

This appointment adds to the company’s recent efforts to introduce landscape architecture to its multi-disciplinary offering and continue to grow an interior design team.

John Sharp, director at Pick Everard, added: “We’re delighted to have Gary on board with us in London.

“Gary has an impressive career history and brings a great deal of experience to his new role with us. He will focus on further growing our portfolio of architectural work, as well as taking on business development responsibilities in the capital. His vast knowledge and contacts in the industry across numerous sectors will certainly bolster our offering and we look forward to seeing the positive influence he is set to make within the business.”