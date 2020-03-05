Leading energy and regeneration specialist ENGIE has been appointed to provide a £67 million repairs and maintenance service on behalf of Tamworth Borough Council.

As part of the council’s ongoing commitment to provide high standards of affordable housing for local residents, the contract – which begins on 1st April 2020 – will see ENGIE provide responsive repairs, adaptations and estate management services to more than 4,200 homes across the borough over a ten-year period.

In addition, ENGIE will also provide gas maintenance work, day-to-day and out of hours emergency repairs and the servicing of void properties.

Martin Smithurst, Divisional Chief Operating Officer at ENGIE, said: “We are extremely pleased to be working once again with Tamworth Council – a partner that so closely shares our core values.

“ENGIE has a proven track record of providing an excellent repairs and maintenance service, as well as helping our partners across the UK address their housing, social value and climate emergency-related priorities, and we’re looking forward to demonstrating that in Tamworth.“

Cllr Michelle Cook, Tamworth Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing Services and Communities, said: “ENGIE was selected after a robust, two-stage procurement process which included external legal and consultative support, interviews involving tenants and detailed assessments of all elements of the bids submitted.

“All submissions were of a high standard and the winning contractors demonstrated an understanding of our needs and instilled confidence in their ability to deliver the service.”

As part of the contract, ENGIE has commited to a number of social value measures which will benefit the wider community. These include training opportunities and the creation of apprenticeships for local people, as well as improvements to council-owned facilities such as play areas and community buildings.