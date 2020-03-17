GRAHAM has secured a “Building Repairs and Maintenance and Minor Works” contract with Worcester City Council.

The leading contractor will deliver reactive maintenance, planned maintenance, minor works projects and out of hours emergency works over an initial five year term, with the potential for a further two-year extension.

Worcester City is the county town of Worcestershire and covers an area of circa 33 square kilometres. It is situated in the West Midlands, approximately 17 miles southwest of Birmingham.

Commencing on April 1st, 2020, GRAHAM will be responsible for over 70 properties and sites within the Council’s local government boundaries, ranging from public buildings and associated structures, to depots, offices, community centres, historic parks, allotments and communal areas.

The buildings include the Grade I listed Guildhall, dating back to 1721, and the Museum and Art Gallery, which was established in 1833.

The measured term partnership with Worcester City Council will be managed from the newly opened GRAHAM office in Wythall, bordering Solihull and Birmingham.

Commenting on the contract award, GRAHAM Operations Director, Gareth Smyth, said:

“This latest success is another important milestone for GRAHAM in the Midlands and reflects our quality delivery, professionalism and expertise in the area. Worcester is a beautiful cathedral and university city with a suite of historic buildings.”

“We look forward to bringing our collaborative approach to facilities management to Worcester City Council in support of the local community and over 100,000 residents.”