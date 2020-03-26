Leading UK commercial retail and property company Landsec has dished out a total facilities management (TFM) contract worth £18.5 million per annum.

The company has selected Interserve to deliver the contract at seven of its major retail centres across the UK.

Both companies have worked together since 2015, with this new contract reflecting Interserve’s ability to deliver successful FM services for the firm.

This new four-year contract embraces project management, engineering and fit out services as well as existing service lines such as: cleaning, security and customer services.

Lynn Mawdsley, Interserve’s Managing Director Support Services, said: “We are delighted to win this contract for the delivery of complex national total facilities management services for Landsec.

“We provide commercial property companies such as Landsec with leading capabilities in hard and soft FM services such as cleaning, security and engineering which help our customer achieve their strategic objectives.

“With a dedicated management team that is committed to the Landsec contract we look forward to being able to continue to offer them an unparalleled level of service across their estate.”

The contract begins in March and will include the provision of services at Landsec’s sites in Oxford, Leeds, London and Cardiff.