Apleona HSG Facility Management UK has secured a multi-million pound FM services contract with Siemens Mobility Limited.

The three-year deal with one of the UK’s largest transport technology organisations will see Apleona deliver services including mechanical & electrical, fabric maintenance, reactive works, grounds keeping, winterisation, and projects at 35 locations ranging from Dundee in Scotland to Poole on the south coast of England.

Siemens Mobility Limited supplies smart solutions for rail and road transport, including trains, traffic management systems and rail signalling and electrification, focussing on supporting passenger and freight services.