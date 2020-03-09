As part of a drive towards helping homeowners achieve greener lifestyles, the award-winning Westcountry homebuilder Cavanna Homes has fitted electric vehicle charging points, as standard, to over 50% of the properties on the company’s first development in the Somerset town of Wincanton.

For those who want to reduce their travel by car, Cavanna Homes is also offering new homeowners at Cales Reach the chance to join a Green Travel Initiative where they can receive cycle vouchers towards a bike or cycling equipment.

Councillor Ray Tudgay, Deputy Chair of Wincanton Town Council, was invited to cut the ribbon at the formal opening of the “green” development where the new show home is fitted with the latest features to help achieve maximum energy efficiency.

Cllr Tudgay was joined by Head of Sales and Marketing Paul Furner who said: “Cales Reach is a great example of how we are future-proofing our new homes with extensive wall and roof insulation in excess of industry guidelines, modern heating systems and car charging points. We recognise that many people will want to go much further in their efforts to live a greener lifestyle by choosing to travel by bus, bike or foot – and we want to reward that too by way of our Green Travel Initiative.”

The three-bedroom show home is a ‘Steeperton’ which offers a spacious family lounge and a large, modern open plan kitchen / dining room for entertaining guests.

At Cales Reach there will be 60 new homes, designed to appeal to a full range of requirements and tastes; from two-bedroom semi-detached homes to four-bedroom family homes and townhouses.

Surrounded by hills, Cales Reach is close to the A303 and Templecombe train station.

Wincanton town centre is within walking distance of Cales Reach and offers pubs, cafes, shops and a monthly farmers’ market. The town also has a GP surgery and vet practice. Wincanton County Primary school, which is close to the new homes, will benefit from a contribution from Cavanna Homes of £110,000 towards an extension which will house eight new classrooms.

Cllr Tudgay said: “Cales Reach is in a brilliant location and Cavanna Homes’ Green Travel Initiative is a great incentive for home-buyers to opt for sustainable travel methods by foot, bike or bus. I look forward to seeing the completed development next summer.”

Cavanna Homes was awarded the UK’s Medium Housebuilder of the Year in the 2019 national Housebuilder Awards.

Kelly Aylesbury, Sales Advisor at Cales Reach, added: “Cales Reach is a fantastic development and we’re excited to open the doors to our stunning show home welcoming visitors to take a look around.

“We’ve already had off-plan reservations, which is brilliant, and being in such a beautiful location has been a great selling point for many homebuyers. We also offer buying schemes, including Move Assist, Part-Exchange and our show home leaseback schemes.

“If you’re looking to move to the area, come and visit us to see our selection of beautiful new homes.”