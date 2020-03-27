As global warming threatens the planet, consumers are starting to pay more attention to the brands they buy from.

Governments across the world are trying to prevent a global crisis by forcing businesses to lower their emissions. Sustainability has become increasingly important and it’s something consumers are focusing more on too. This is especially true when it comes to product packaging.

Here, we’ll look at what eco-friendly packaging is and why it’s becoming increasingly important to consumers.

What is eco-friendly packaging?

Eco-friendly packaging is described as a material which reduces its eco footprint over time. It could be made from 100% raw and recyclable materials, or it may be reusable packaging. It could also refer to packaging which has been made by a minimised production and supply chain process.

In terms of what types of packaging businesses can use, cardboard and paperboard are great options. As well as focusing on recyclable materials, consumers also expect less packaging to be used. This means not sending goods in boxes that are far bigger than they need to be for example.

Why is it important to consumers?

So, why is sustainable packaging important to consumers? Well, they are much more aware of their own impact on the environment. Ensuring they buy from businesses who use sustainable packaging, therefore helps them to reduce their own carbon footprint.

Another reason it’s important is because it shows consumers what a business truly cares about. They would much rather buy from companies who are dedicated to having the environment, than those who are simply looking out for their profits.

The business benefits it provides

It isn’t just the environment and the consumers which benefit from eco friendly packaging. It can also have great benefits to businesses too. By using sustainable packaging, it’s going to help drive profits and save the business money.

When you order parcel delivery through Parcel2Go, you’ll find it’s much cheaper to send parcels with minimal packaging. As it’s important to consumers, you’ll also find focusing on sustainability helps you to attract more customers. This is turn boosts your profits. Of course, you’ll also feel good in the knowledge that you’re doing your part in saving the planet.

If you really want to stand out from your competitors and make the biggest difference in terms of packaging, switching to plant based solutions is a good idea. These types of packaging are made from organic compounds which easily and safely decompose over time.

As you can see, there are lots of reasons for businesses to start using more eco-friendly packaging. It plays an important role in reducing the effects of global warming, while also keeping consumers happier.