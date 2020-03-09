At the start of 2019 the employee-owned packaging company set a target to reduce their usage and their customers usage of plastic by 120 tonnes. Having recently completed an audit of the project the company has announced the final figures for 2019 are a massive reduction of 207 tonnes.

The success of the campaign comes after a successful year of new product launches, with a key focus on not only offering products that use less plastic but also ranges that are alternatives to plastic or products that can be reused. In support of new product initiatives Kite also continued to offer free audits, through their specialist support divisions, for any business seeking to explore environmentally friendly packaging solutions.

With a strong start to 2019, seeing the launch of their dynamic gummed paper tape dispending machine, their range expansion of paper tapes, the launch of their paper padded envelopes and the development of their sugar cane bio film, to name a few, Kite demonstrated a firm commitment to plastic reduction and elimination.

Kites new product drive has continued into 2020 and they have recently increased their paper bag offering to now include twist handle paper carrier bags, tape handle paper carrier bags, brown paper bags, strung paper counter bags and paper mailing bags.

