SD Sealants, the UK’s leading sealant and cosmetic repair company, is looking to expand its workforce after growing rapidly in the North of England.

The Caldicot-based company, which provides sealant application, cosmetic repairs and tiling for homeowners, housebuilders and commercial businesses, has seen continuous growth for the past year with a new office in Leeds and the acquisition of sealant company H2O Sealants.

The recruitment drive will see up to 20 new recruits, from experienced/ skilled workers to those starting out in the trade, join the company in order to keep up with a period of growth which has seen the business turn over more than £1million in what has been a record-breaking 12 months for the firm.

SD Sealants has been involved in a number of significant construction projects in the UK, particularly in the North of England, including Liverpool FC’s training ground and Aintree racecourse in Merseyside, Lincoln Cathedral and the Dewsbury and District Hospital, Yorkshire.

SD Sealants Tiling division recently won a prestigious contract worth £600,000 for contemporary flats in Bristol’s city centre and other highlights include Sir Thomas Rich’s school in Gloucestershire, which called on the tiling team to carry out a full refit of its swimming pool facility and the brand new York Stadium, home to York Football Club and York City Knights rugby league team, which is a £44m development boasting 8,000 seats.

And, just last year, SD Sealants rooted itself in Yorkshire with the purchase of a new 2,600sq unit in Leeds last year as well as the acquisition of Leeds-based H2O Sealants. The new unit is at Gelderd Trading Estate, West Vale and will allow the business to create a real foothold in the North.

The demand for work has grown significantly and more jobs will be created to make sure that future projects are also finished to the usual high standards.

He said: “We set up our first office in the North two years ago and the demand for work has just grown and grown. We’re thrilled to be growing our team. We’ve already had the opportunity to work on some fantastic projects around the UK and we look forward to welcoming some new members to the SD team who can help us to continue our hard work.

“We’ve found there is a great deal of skill and expertise all over the UK and we’re looking forward to having some new faces on our team. We pride ourselves on having the best crew in the business.”

Launched in 1973, SD Sealants and Cosmetic Repairs originated as a family run business in Somerset that specialised in the supply and application of sealant. Since then, the business has gone from strength to strength, becoming one of the UK’s largest sealant companies, with eight offices across England, Scotland and Wales.

SD Sealants has extended its services to include cosmetic building repairs, tiling and as of 2019 has introduced both painting and decorating and marine repairs services to its portfolio.