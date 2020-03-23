The property website www.localsurveyorsdirect.co.uk reports that it has seen a 30 per cent increase in activity in the UK housing market when comparing the months of January and February 2020 with January and February 2019.

JJ Heath-Caldwell, managing director of the business, says: “It is quite incredible to see 2020 starting off with such a high level of activity. During 2019, the market was fairly static, as people held off making decisions until the Brexit situation was resolved and the result of the UK election was announced.”

The company, which offers a property services price comparison engine, helps people source local property professionals, connecting home owners and home buyers with surveyors, architects, estate agents, conveyancers, domestic energy assessors, drainage contractors and other property-related professionals. These services are provided over the whole of the United Kingdom by a comprehensive network of suppliers which has been steadily built up since the website first started operating in 2005.

JJ says: “Across our sites, we have seen a strong increase in activity, which would coincide with national statistics that property marketing is moving in the upward direction.” Nationwide announced in February 2020 that the average price of a home has increased 2.3% year on year to £216,092, which is the strongest growth rate in 18 months.

JJ adds: “It’s great to see the property market gaining momentum after a such a lull. There are some uncertainties in the future with the COVID-19 virus hitting the UK, and we will be monitoring the situation closely.”