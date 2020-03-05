Sunstar Flooring Perth – The Most Reliable Installer of Luxury Vinyl Flooring

Do you always feel anxious when you see the wear and tear of your existing flooring? If you’ve had it for several years now, there’s a good chance that your floor has seen its better days. One of the best ways to enhance the look and functionality of your house is to replace the floors with something more durable, elegant, and economical. These three things are what you can expect from luxury vinyl flooring. And when it comes to installing new floors, you should look no further than Sunstar Flooring Perth.

Even experienced DIY builders may find it challenging to replace the flooring in their house. It’s best to leave this job in the hands of real professionals. Sunstar Flooring Perth has a team of experienced and reliable flooring experts who can guide you throughout the process—from picking the exact design of your luxury vinyl flooring to giving you valuable pointers on how to maintain them once the installation is complete. Here are some reasons why they recommend luxury vinyl flooring.

1) Aesthetics

If you’ve looked into luxury vinyl flooring Perth before, then you probably know that they didn’t look as great as they do now. Without question, this type of flooring option has come a long way in terms of aesthetics. It’s not uncommon to see vinyl flooring that simulates the look and feel of hardwood flooring. This means you can enjoy the timeless beauty of hardwood flooring, but you wouldn’t have to deal with the maintenance costs associated with it. You can find both smooth and hand-textured vinyl flooring, so you shouldn’t have any problems installing the perfect floor that compliments the rest of your home.

2) Easy installation

As noted earlier, installing vinyl flooring isn’t as difficult as installing other types of flooring. Still, you’d be better off letting the professionals do what they’re best at. While you need to shell out more money to pay the installer, you can rest easy knowing that the job will be done right the first time. You can avoid costly mistakes that could hurt your pocket, which could be a lifesaver if you still need to pay for other home renovation projects. For a small room, expect the installation process to be done in under 2 hours.

3) Durable

One of the best things about luxury vinyl flooring is that they’re tough as nails. That’s something you’ll keep hearing from the folks at your local hardware store. They’re just that durable. As you probably know, your flooring can suffer a lot over the years, particularly if you have kids and pets running around all day. Vinyl floors are scratch and water-resistant. They’re so easy to clean as the stains wouldn’t penetrate the same way they do on hardwood floors.

4) Affordable

Of course, you also have to consider your budget when choosing new flooring for your home. It could cost you quite a bit if you plan on replacing the flooring in the majority of the rooms, so it makes more sense to go for vinyl flooring because they don’t come with hefty price tags. Hardwood flooring costs a fortune, but you can get the same look and feel with vinyl flooring at a much lower price. And since the installation process is easy, expect a lower fee from your installer as well.

If you’re ready to bite the bullet and switch to luxury vinyl flooring, be sure to get in touch with Sunstar Flooring Perth. As the leading flooring company in Australia, you can count on them to install your new flooring and give your home some much-needed makeover.