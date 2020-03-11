A-Plant will rebrand as Sunbelt Rentals from 1st May 2020. This change brings all A-Plant’s brands under one banner and aligns it with the other operating businesses of Ashtead Group plc, which trade under the Sunbelt Rentals brand in the United States and Canada.

Andy Wright (pictured), CEO of A-Plant, said: “Our rebranding to Sunbelt Rentals is the culmination of work to unify our UK brands under one powerful banner.”

A-Plant’s businesses include Hewden Industrial, Live Trakway, A-Plant Lux, Rapid Climate Control, Mather+Stuart Power Solutions, Leada Acrow, A-Plant Rail, Tool Hire Express, A-Plant Powered Access, PSS Hire, Inlec, Evercal, Hoist It, Opti-cal Survey Equipment, FLG Services, Astra Attachment Solutions, GB Access, A-Plant Accommodation and Plantfinder.

These businesses will all be branded as Sunbelt Rentals, and the company says each will have an identifiable sub-brand that recognises the services they provide.