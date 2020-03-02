Kubota, a leading manufacturer of machinery, has unveiled an electric prototype for the construction sector. The mini excavator model will be powered by lithium-ion batteries and are currently displayed at a new product exhibition held in Kyoto City.

In response to the move towards banning the use of diesel engines in Europe and the global shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), Kubota has engaged in the R&D of electric powered equipment. Kubota has also ensured that the prototype models will align with the needs of the industry both now and in the future.

The electric mini excavator prototype will operate using the equivalent output of existing diesel engines. It is also been developed specifically to operate uninterrupted for longer on a single charge, to maximise efficiency and increase output. And finally, the engine of the new prototype will meet emission limits and has extremely low noise output. This will make the new machine suitable for construction work in urban environments.

Glen Hampson, Business Development Manager, Kubota UK, said: “At Kubota, we pride ourselves on our ability to develop machines that meet the needs of our customers. The unveiling of the prototype in Kyoto City is testament to this. Kubota is focused on overcoming the challenges that come with the use of electric machines, such as the issue around the amount of charging infrastructure available and limited battery capacity. In 2020 and beyond, we will work to ensure we have created a machine which is both more sustainable and built for the future.”

Kubota Corporation has been a leading manufacturer of agricultural, turf, hay and construction equipment and Industrial Engines since 1890. With world Headquarters in Osaka Japan, and offices in more than 110 countries throughout North America, Europe and Asia, Kubota achieved revenues in 2018 of $ 17 Billion. Although, agricultural equipment is Kubota’s primary line of products, Kubota also produces a diverse portfolio of other products including city wide water filtration systems, irrigation, piping, roofing, housing and large underground valves.