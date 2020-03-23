Leica Geosystems, a Hexagon company, announced today its Leica Ready machine control kits will now be offered on excavators by JCB, an equipment manufacturer for construction, agriculture, waste handling and demolition.

The JCB generation X Excavator 131X, 140X, 150X and 220X will now be supported with a new cable kit for the Leica iCON iXE1D, iXE2D and iXE3D machine control solutions for excavator guidance. The kit for these models has been designed for simple and clean factory installation with cables developed between JCB and Leica Geosystems.

“Offering such integrated solutions advances the industry and the construction professional,” said Leica Geosystems Machine Control Director of Product Management Kris Maas. “Our strong working relationship with JCB brings added values to users worldwide.”

Complete control for excavators

With the Leica iCON excavator system, high precision GPS monitors the excavation position with a 3D model. The Leica iCON iXE3 is used for point collection and stake out activities on projects, such as large road and infrastructure construction, subdivision building, industrial sites and dereliction works. The built-in GSM modem quickly supports and transfers files while the 3D system enables detailed monitoring of any site project.

Leica Geosystems – when it has to be right

With more than 200 years of history,Leica Geosystems, a Hexagon company, is the trusted supplier of premium sensors, software and services. Delivering value every day to professionals in surveying, construction, infrastructure, mining, mapping and other geospatial content-dependent industries, Leica Geosystems leads the industry with innovative solutions to empower our autonomous future.