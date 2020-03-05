Looking For Timber Flooring In Perth – Here Are Your Options

Are you searching for timber flooring in Perth? Are you aware of the various options available today? Do you want a long-lasting timber floor? Here is everything you need to know about choosing the right timber flooring in Perth.

Timber floors have that natural timeless elegance that isn’t matched by any other flooring material. Timber floors can be extremely durable when maintained properly and can last generations. You also have a wide range of species available for flooring such as Spotted Gum, Black Butt, Jarrah, American oak or Bamboo among others.

Types of Timber Flooring

1. Solid Timber Flooring

Hardwood flooring is one of the most popular options for builders and families in Perth. It offers a durable surface and brings a level of sophistication and natural warmth to a home. Some of the common species of hardwood include Rose Gum, Red Mahogany, Iron Bark, Brush Box, Blue Gum, Spotted Gum and various others. It offers excellent value and is environmentally sustainable. Your solid timber floor can be resurfaced and polished many times to maintain that classic look. It’s also available in a wide range of styles, colours and species.

2. Engineered Flooring

It’s a solid alternative to hardwood floors. It is generally recommended for areas where solid hardwoods can’t be used. It is made from multiple sheets of wood bonded together to create a single board. Engineered floors offer excellent resistance to shrinkage and expansion as well as temperature and moisture variations. These can be glued or floated.

3. Bamboo Flooring

Bamboo flooring has the advantage of being harder than most Australian woods. It is an excellent choice for families who are environmentally conscious as it is sustainable, durable and brings that unique elegance to a home.

4. Laminated Flooring

Laminate floors provide the class and texture of wood at an affordable price. These boards are made from high density fibre with a high quality timber image at the top. There is a protective layer that provides scratch and stain resistance. Laminate floors are a popular choice if you want a low maintenance floor. It doesn’t need any polishing, varnishing or sanding. It is also resistant to stains, discolouration, scratches and fading and you can install it over almost any flat surface.

Choosing the Right Timber Flooring in Perth

Now that you are aware of different options of timber flooring, here’s a list of important parameters to consider in order to choose the right timber floor for your home or business establishment in Perth.

Durability

Consider the amount of foot traffic a particular area in your home is likely to receive to choose the right timber floor for that particular area. For example, areas around the kitchen, main hallway and front door experience a lot of foot traffic and you would want a board capable of withstanding such high foot traffic in the long term.

Sunlight Exposure and Humidity

If a particular area of your home is exposed to sun for extended periods of time, you would want a timber floor that is resistant to shrinkage or discolouration. Standard timber floors shrink and lose colour when consistently exposed to sunlight. Similarly, humidity levels in particular areas of your home will also affect the durability of timber flooring. Discuss these things with your installer before choosing a particular board for these areas.

Supplier and Installer

Choose an experienced and reputed supplier and installer for your timber floor. Make sure they have the necessary experience to advise you on choosing the right flooring type. Keep in mind that timber floors can be installed in a variety of ways such as floated installation, plank on ply installation or direct installation. The choice of installation method will depend on the choice of board as well as conditions in your home. An experienced contractor will help you choose the right flooring type and installation method to ensure a long-lasting timber floor.

Conclusion

Overall, there are a number of options for timber flooring. Carefully consider the pros and cons of different options for different areas of your home, and choose an experienced installer to get a long-lasting and perfectly installed timber floor.