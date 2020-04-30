The highly prestigious RoSPA Presidents Award is presented to those organisations who have received 10 consecutive RoSPA Gold awards for health and safety

GMI Construction Group PLC, which has bases in Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester, has announced that it has been presented with an internationally recognised award for demonstrating high health and safety standards on a consistent and continual basis.

GMI has received a RoSPA President’s (10 consecutive Gold Awards) Health and Safety Award for working hard to ensure its staff, clients and sub-contractors get home safely to their families at the end of every working day.

Organisations receiving a RoSPA Award are recognised as being world-leaders in health and safety practice. Every year, nearly 2,000 entrants vie to achieve the highest possible accolade in what is the UK’s longest-running H&S industry awards.

Andy Bruce, GMI Construction’s Group Managing Director, said: “Providing a safe working environment for our employees, operatives and visitors as well as the general public is our number one priority, the robust systems we have in place demonstrate our commitment towards that. We’re delighted that RoSPA has recognised GMI’s achievement over 10 years and the President’s Award is a real testament to our dedicated and hard working team.

To achieve the President’s Award for 10 consecutive years of Gold medals is truly an outstanding achievement for the company. I would like to thank everyone involved in helping us achieve this accolade.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s head of qualifications, awards and events, said: “The RoSPA Awards scheme is the longest-running of its kind in the UK, but it receives entries from organisations around the world, making it one of the most sought-after global accolades in health and safety.

“RoSPA wants every employee, wherever they are, to work safe in the knowledge that they will be going home unharmed and healthy at the end of every day. The RoSPA Award winners are vital to help achieve this goal, as by entering they are driving up standards and setting new benchmarks for organisations everywhere. Currently, around 7 million people are directly impacted by the RoSPA Awards, but the scheme’s influence is even wider.”

The majority of awards are non-competitive and mark achievement at merit, bronze, silver and gold levels. Gold medals, president’s awards, orders of distinction and the Patron’s Award are presented to organisations sustaining the high standards of the gold level over consecutive years.

Competitive awards go to the best entries in 24 industry sectors including construction, healthcare, transport and logistics, engineering, manufacturing and education.

There are specialist awards for health at work, environmental management, safety delivered outside of the workplace, and fleet safety, and excellence trophies for the best international organisation, new entry, workforce involvement, leisure organisation, and organisation operating or based in Scotland. RoSPA’s top accolade is the Sir George Earle Trophy.

Headline sponsor of the RoSPA Awards 2020 is NEBOSH – the National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health – for the 15th consecutive year. For more information about the RoSPA Awards visit www.rospa.com/awards