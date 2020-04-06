Could your idea improve the construction industry or the built environment? The 2020 COINS Grand Challenge is an open call for fresh thought and inspired innovation. You could win cash prizes, funding in excess of £115k, industry exposure and more. Enter by 22 June at www.coins-grandchallenge.com

It’s open to anyone with an idea to improve construction, whether grounded in technology, engineering, construction management or sustainability. Perhaps it will minimise waste, reduce costs, or improve sustainability, safety, quality or compliance throughout the built life cycle.

The competition is judged by leading figures in the construction industry. Katie Tamblin, Chief Product Officer, Achilles, was a judge in the 2019 competition, she comments: “People considering entering the COINS Grand Challenge should do so because the impact you can have is massive. It’s a platform to innovate and incubate change in the construction sector on a global scale and there are very few things like it.”

Entering the COINS Grand Challenge could accelerate your idea into reality. The challenge has two entry categories, either Professional (Open Competition) or Undergraduate.

Last year the 12 finalists hailed from all over the world with a wide variety of ideas. The winner of last year’s Open Competition was Michael Evans whose climate-saving CO2LOC technology aims to reduce the embedded carbon in construction projects.

Michael, the CEO of Cambridge Carbon Capture Ltd, UK comments:

“Winning this award has been really fantastic for us as we’re at a stage in the development of our technology where we really need to get exposure to the construction sector, so that they can adopt some of the materials we’re using and take some risks in trying something new. We’re developing a technology that can capture CO2 and convert it into materials that can be used in the construction sector. And the beauty of that is that we’re capturing the CO2 so that it that doesn’t go into the atmosphere, but we’re also creating carbon negative building materials which are displacing other more carbon intensive materials. So overall, we’re making construction industry a lot cleaner!”

Robert Brown, CEO of COINS, who has played a major role in establishing the COINS Grand Challenge, comments:

“Every year the number and quality of the applications for the Grand Challenge gets stronger and stronger. It’s great to see the level of interest in new and emerging technology in the construction industry continue to grow. We are very proud to see the event go from strength to strength and hope that all the finalists enjoy the Grand Final and go on to pursue a career in construction whether they win the competition or not.”

Organised by Construction Industry Solutions Ltd (COINS) this is a global competition to drive innovation within the construction industry.

The 2020 COINS Grand Challenge is now open for entries, with the entry deadline being 22 June 2020 – enter online at www.coins-grandchallenge.com