FMs involved in or in charge of construction sites can refer to advice issued by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) regarding temporary closures during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Although the government has said that construction can continue if public health requirements and site operating procedures are followed correctly, many have shut.



Some of these are expected to open in the near future, as a number of companies have reported that closures will end when all compliance measures are in place, according to Infrastructure Intelligence.



The CLC joined with the Construction Coronavirus Taskforce to create the Advice on temporary suspension to sites guidance document.



It is designed to assist those in charge of construction sites to ensure that the correct measures are in place to make them safe and avoid issues occurring during their closure.



In addition to safety, the document provides guidance on security, environmental protection, commercial considerations and hired plant.



Site operators are provided with a checklist of tasks to follow to assist with temporary site closure.



The council has also stated that additional guidance will be published to ensure that safe working practices are followed when sites reopen.



Those wishing to download the guidance document can do so here.