Where The Trade Buys, one of the UK’s leading printing companies, has launched a campaign to show support for the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of our ‘Together We Are Stronger’ campaign, we are calling on people to print off our posters and colour them in, to your own tastes, and share them on social media.

The campaign launch coincides with the UK public’s overwhelming response to ‘Clap for our Carers’, which saw people head for their balconies, windows, and doors, to applaud NHS health workers in their efforts to fight Covid-19.

We’ve created a template for you. All you need to do is print it off enough times for all the family to get involved and get designing! Get your creative juices flowing, display your posters around the house — especially in your windows for the neighbours to see — and even take it to social media.

Louise Stephenson, Managing Director at Where The Trade Buys, said: “The pressure the NHS staff are under at the moment is unimaginable. At a time of crisis, it is imperative that we all pull together and there’s no better way to do that than through social engagement.

“While the majority of us are limited to the confines of our own homes, it is a great way to interact with our families and celebrate our unsung heroes. Let’s share these posters on social media and show the NHS we are all behind them and put a smile back on their face.”

Share your posters between family and friends and engage with the hashtag #TogetherAtHome on social media. Remember to tag Where The Trade Buys in your posts so we can reach an even wider audience.

To download your free posters, visit https://www.wherethetradebuys.co.uk/together-at-home