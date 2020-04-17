Keen to show their thanks for all the tremendous efforts of NHS front line workers during these unprecedented times, four construction specialists have united in a bid to raise as much money as possible, expressing their appreciation towards those risking their lives, to save ours.

The Mick George Group, MJS construction (March) Ltd, MJS Projects (March) Ltd and Morgan Sindall Group plc. have combined in creating a crowdfunding page where willing donors can contribute to this fantastic cause – https://www.gofundme.com/f/thank-the-frontline-nhs-workers.

To kick start the proceeds, the Mick George Group on behalf of employees and MJS have each gifted £10,000 to show their gratitude to all those courageous staff doing their part to improve the current conditions relating to Covid-19.

Together, the efforts of the respective companies will present NHS workers at four specified hospitals with funds to benefit from a wide range of ‘Thank You’ activities; including a family meal, spa day, afternoon tea, red letter activities, plus much more.

Two of the identified hospitals to date, include Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Michael George, Managing Director at the Mick George Group commented: ‘’These are unprecedented times, the likes of which I hope we never experience again. The impact is being felt worldwide, creating different challenges for everyone. Words cannot justify the genuine appreciation for our NHS staff and other Key Workers throughout the country that are doing all they can to protect us in such extreme conditions. It is pleasing to see that this is being recognised and those in a position to do so, are contributing to offer some reward to these individuals.

The Construction Industry has undoubtedly felt the effect of Covid-19, yet, four separate companies have combined to do their part. We would urge others to follow suit, where feasible. A little contribution can go a long way.’’