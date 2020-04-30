Matthew Mackintosh, Managing Director of family business AM Surveying & Block Management is raising money to support the NHS by ‘Braving the Shave’.



AM Surveying & Block Management was started in the 1970’s and provides block management, building surveying and property maintenance services to 1,500 properties throughout London & the South East.



During the current difficult times caused by COVID19 Matt would like to use the unusual circumstances many folks currently find themselves in – not being able to attend a barbers/hairdresser! – and have his wife shave his head in the name of raising funds for the NHS.



Matt has been inspired by fundraisers such as Capt. Thomas More, NHS staff and key workers and would like to do his bit!

As part of Matt’s household, Matt’s wife Paris is the only person in the world currently permitted under lockdown restrictions to come within 2m of his head, and without any haircutting experience whatsoever Matt has opted just to go for the full chop!



Matt’s fundraising campaign started on 27th April, he would like to raise £1,000.00 for the NHS before the end of May 2020. Matt’s wife will be taking the clippers to his head on 11th May 2020 and will be posting results online.



Matt says “While my head shaving is by no means big news, helping out the NHS in a time of crisis certainly is! If able, please please donate, every little helps make a massive difference and after all, we’re all in it together!”

To see more on Matt’s campaign and to donate please click here.