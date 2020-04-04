Construction work on the huge new tower in the city centre is continuing despite the coronavirus lockdown

Work on the soon-to-be tallest building in Newcastle is continuing despite the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Hadrian’s Tower development, a 27-storey tower which looms over the city centre, is due to be completed later this year.

Restrictions on construction projects were not included in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s stark address to the nation last Monday evening announcing the lockdown.

Halting work on Hadrian’s Tower would mean an unfinished skyscraper on the city’s skyline which could become a poignant image of a North East stopped in its tracks by the global pandemic.

The firm carrying out the building work – Tolent – have confirmed that work is continuing for now but conceded that could change.

A spokesperson for Tolent said: “The health and wellbeing of our colleagues and supply chain partners continue to be our number one priority throughout this highly dynamic situation.

“All welfare procedures and systems on sites that remain open are fully compliant with the guidelines issued by the Government via the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, to ensure that all teams can and are adhering to the 2m social distancing rule.

“We continue to monitor the situation diligently and will adapt accordingly to any subsequent advice from the Government.’