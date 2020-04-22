New 118,000 sq. ft development situated at a site in Huddersfield.

GMI Construction Group has today announced the completion of a new 118,000 sq. ft purpose-built manufacturing plant in Huddersfield for Aflex Hose– a world leading manufacturer of PTFE-lined flexible hoses for the automotive, pharmaceutical, food and chemical and industries.

The new 3-storey facility which was constructed on a 12-acre site and took 52 weeks to build has been specifically designed to accommodate the company’s bespoke processes.

Talking about the project GMI Divisional Managing Director Lee Powell said: “This project presented several challenges due to the highly bespoke nature of Aflex’s manufacturing processes and requirements not just now but into the future. Working closely together, GMI were able to design a state of the art, built to suit facility that is entirely geared to the company’s capacity requirements.

With the facility achieving PC on time despite experiencing various challenges during construction the completion of this project represents a notable achievement for everyone involved. We would like to thank and congratulate every member of the project team for another fantastic result of which we are all notably proud.

The completion of this project follows other notable successes GMI has been involved in across the manufacturing sector over the past 12 months including the completion of a 126,000 sq. ft Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Advanced Manufacturing (CESAM) for Henry Boot Developments which has subsequently been transformed into a temporary Nightingale hospital for the NHS to help in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic”.