Leading UPS manufacturer CENTIEL UK has confirmed it is providing the back-up power for the new NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCeL centre in London. CENTIEL is proud to be playing its part in supporting the NHS by delivering a five-week programme of works to install over 7MWs of power protection to support the care of patients during this current Covid-19 crisis.



Louis McGarry sales and marketing director, CENTIEL UK confirms: “We have been contracted to supply and install the UPS to back-up the main power to all of the wards for the hospital which currently has a capacity of 500 beds and which can be expanded by a further 3,500. Each bed has underfloor power to supply all critical medical systems including ventilators.



“The past couple of weeks have been a true testament of what you can achieve when everyone is working together for a shared goal. We are proud and humbled to be part of such a magnificent team of people who are pulling together to support the NHS during this national emergency.



McGarry continues: “Our team of engineers are working every hour possible to deliver this critical project in the short timescale needed. An initial 3.6MWs of back-up power has already been installed using our UPS solution CumulusPowerTM. “We hope our team’s contribution will go some way to protecting the NHS and saving lives during this very serious situation.”



The NHS Nightingale Hospital in London is the first of its kind in the UK with more set to be built in key locations throughout the UK.



