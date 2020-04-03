Poly UK has appointed Bennett Construction as the main contractor for a development project in Mill Hill, London. The £380m Plaza Collection scheme will deliver 257 homes.

The company has also secured planning permission for an additional 82 homes. Plaza Collection will mark Poly’s entrance into the UK market, after having success in China, Australia and America.

The development scheme is part of the wider Millbrook Park transformation — a new 2,000+ home development on the site of the former Inglis Barracks.

Poly UK will deliver in total 700 residential units, a landscaped plaza and 1,400 sqm of associated commercial and retail space over four phases.

May Zhao, executive director at Poly UK, said: “As this is Poly’s first residential project in the UK, it is imperative that we have the best-in-class project team, from initial design to delivery, to meet our vision of creating standout homes.

“Bennett Construction has a first-class track record in delivering large scale projects of this nature, making it an ideal partner to take the first phase of the site forward.”