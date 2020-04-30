Planning permission has been granted for a care home on a Lincolnshire development that forms part of a wider residential scheme delivered by Charterpoint Group.

East Lindsey District Council has approved plans for the two-storey, 66-bed care home which will be built on a plot alongside the residential development at Westfield Park, off Grimsby Road, Louth.

Presented by care home specialist LNT Care Home Developments Ltd, the plans for the purpose-built residential care home include individual rooms for residents, communal spaces for socialising, dining and recreational use, car parking, landscaping, and a secure bike store.

It is anticipated that between 50 and 60 jobs will be created by the development. Work is expected to get started imminently on the 2.2 acre site.

Adrian Goose, Chief Executive of the Charterpoint Group, said: “Houses built as part of the first phase of Westfield Park are proving popular, and we are delighted that East Lindsey District Council has now awarded planning permission for a modern new care home as part of the scheme.

“When completed, Westfield Park will feature a total of 240 new homes, plus the care home, creating a super community on the northern edge of Louth and close to the key amenities and services offered by the town.

“LNT Care Developments Ltd is a company with considerable experience in the operation and construction of care homes for older people and we are pleased that the green light has been given for this latest scheme.”

Charterpoint, which is based at Edwalton near Nottingham, specialises in developing first-class senior living accommodation, sustainable housing schemes, and primary care premises.

LNT Care Developments has a portfolio of care homes specifically for the care of older people in a number of locations across Yorkshire, the Midlands and the South.

For more information about Charterpoint, visit www.charterpointgroup.co.uk

For more information about LNT, visit www.LNTGroup.co.uk