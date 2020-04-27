Caledonian has been awarded a £40m turnkey contract by Studytel® for its 528 student bedroom development at Penryn, near Falmouth in Cornwall. This is the latest in a series of major new multi-million pound contract wins for the Newark-based business.

The development will provide high quality accommodation for students studying at the Penryn Campus, which is shared by Falmouth University and the University of Exeter.

Providing a new, high-tech and innovative approach to student accommodation, the Studytel® scheme includes single bedrooms, self-contained studios and cluster apartments with shared kitchens and communal spaces.

Caledonian was chosen because of its successful track record supplying large modular projects and recent experience on other high-quality student accommodation schemes, along with the ability to develop a cost-effective volumetric design solution for this aesthetically striking building.

Caledonian will manufacture the modules at its factory in Newark concurrently as the construction of the concrete framed structure is created on site. This approach will significantly reduce the overall construction schedule, enabling handover in time for the new term in September.

Paul Lang, CEO of Caledonian Modular, said: “In spite of the events happening on a world stage, we continue to grow and develop as a business. The Studytel® project is the latest major contract win for Caledonian. A large proportion of our recent new business wins are turnkey projects as clients are beginning to understand the benefits it gives them in terms of budget certainty, speed to market and quality consistency.”

Paul added: “Our growth over the last few years is the result of our strong position in the modular market. Through our ongoing improvements in design and material selection as well our ability to consistently deliver projects on time and within budget, we have become a trusted partner for volumetric building solutions.”

Caledonian continues to invest in Building Information Modelling (BIM), design for manufacture and assembly (DFMA) and lean manufacturing techniques allowing it to supply a finished product more efficient, with higher levels of factory completion and of far higher quality than that achieved in traditional construction.

The first phase of Studytel® Penryn is due to open to students at the start of the academic year 2021/22

