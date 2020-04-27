Amazon is thought to be the main beneficiary of a recent planning approval at developer PLP’s Gateway 45 scheme in Leeds.

The internet giant is believed to be the reason behind a reserved matters application proposing a single 2 million sq ft distribution warehouse at the scheme that recently scored approval from Leeds Council.

The application was for a 2,001,543 sq ft facility with a footplate of some 464,809 sq ft with three further mezzanines on the 43.66 acre site owned by PLP.

In the planning statement submitted as part of the application said: “The proposed development represents a major economic investment and will enable a significant number of jobs to come forward in a key site in the Aire Valley Leeds Enterprise Zone. A key aim of this Zone is to drive growth and investment in Leeds and the wider City Region.”

PLP acquired the plot from Aire Valley Land, a joint venture between Harworth Group and Evans Property Group, earlier this year. At the time of the sale the plot had planning for up to 855,000 sq ft of industrial and distribution space.

This is the second planning application for the site, previously PLP submitted plans for a scheme for four distribution units with sizes ranging from 59,000 sq ft to 400,000 sq ft to be developed on a speculative and pre-let basis.

Joint letting agents are CBRE and Gent Visick.

Gateway 45 is located next to Junction 45 of the M1 and extends to 166 acres, with outline planning consent for 2.64 million sq ft of commercial space. The PLP UKLV deal follows three previous separate disposals totalling 55.5 acres, generating a total consideration of £30.3m. Gent Visick advised on the sale of the plot.

There has been no comment for the parties involved.