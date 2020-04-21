Leading independent construction, property and management consultancy, Rider Levett Bucknall UK (RLB UK) announces the appointment of Sarah Draper as the firm’s new Head of People & Culture with immediate effect.

Sarah joins RLB UK’s Senior Leadership Board to head up the firm’s people strategy and the delivery of its best in class approach to people and culture in the UK. Sarah takes over the role from Hilary Richardson who is retiring from RLB UK having been with the business for 30 years.

Sarah’s appointment as Head of People & Culture completes the restructure which RLB UK outlined in November 2019. This announced Andrew Reynolds as Chief Executive and the intention to introduce two new senior roles to the Senior Leadership Board to lead work on people & culture and digital transformation. Sarah’s appointment follows Matt Sharp joining in January 2020 as the company’s first Chief Digital Officer.

With over 20 years of experience gained in senior HR roles across corporate and professional services, Sarah has extensive expertise leading successful people, diversity and inclusion and cultural change programmes in the built environment. Most recently she was HR Director at Gerald Eve LLP. Sarah is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development and is currently shortlisted for HR Champion at the British Diversity Awards 2020.

Andrew Reynolds, Chief Executive at RLB UK said: “As an employee owned business, people and culture is at the very core of our success. I am very pleased to welcome Sarah Draper who joins the team to lead in this fundamental area. Sarah’s breadth of knowledge and experience will be a truly valuable asset as we drive the business forward during these unprecedented times. I would also like to thank Hilary Richardson who has been instrumental in embedding our people & culture ethos as we have grown our business.”

Sarah Draper, Head of People & Culture, RLB UK added: “People and culture is so important in any organisation, but more so now than ever before. It’s great to be able to join a company that already fosters a best in class approach to their people and be part of their growth and success story.”