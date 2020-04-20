Acclaimed Design Firm Appointed To Revamp Receptions

Acclaimed Manchester architecture and interior design studio, Jasper Sanders + Partners, has been appointed by Exchange Quay, Manchester’s leading office development, to redesign the office receptions as part of the scheme’s ongoing commitment to its occupier experience.

Buildings 8 and 5 will have entirely remodelled receptions and the concept for Building 8 has now been unveiled. The design concept looks to carefully restore the design intent of the original buildings. The site sits close to two canal systems which the original architects used as inspiration for a maritime theme. The impressive buildings will have their grandeur restored with new wall panelling, beautiful joinery and finishes that bring the external materials and finishes from outside in. The intention is to give the buildings back their classic sense of identity, with added purpose appropriate to modern ways of working.

North West contractor Aztec Interiors has been appointed to carry out the works. The contractor will commence the 6 week programme of works to upgrade the reception in Building 8 first before moving onto Building 5.

Acting for Ekistics, Investment Manager at Exchange Quay, Till Asset Management, has announced the reception upgrades as part of the team’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the occupier experience at Exchange Quay, which at 435,000 sq ft is one of the largest office developments in the North West with over 4,000 workers.

The investment into the reception remodelling works follows on from the delivery of the 26,000 sq ft ICE building which provides contemporary Grade A office accommodation together with a café bar, business lounge and communal meeting space and is already over 60% let.

Exchange Quay, which has its own Metrolink tram stop, is located approximately 1.5 miles to the southwest of Manchester City Centre and is strategically located just off Trafford Road which links Salford Quays to both Manchester City Centre and the regional motorway network.

Les Lang, Director at Till Asset Management, said;

“Jasper has an excellent reputation as Manchester’s leading designer so we were keen to get his vision for how to revitalise the entrance areas of Buildings 8 and 5. We were delighted with his concepts and can already visualise what a difference the new areas will make to tenants working in the buildings and also to their visitors. We will have additional areas for occupiers to utilise, with breakout areas and booths for informal meetings and look forward to seeing works progress in the forthcoming weeks.”

Jasper Sanders, Design Director at Jasper Sanders + Partners, said; “Exchange Quay is one of the North’s most impressive office developments and we were excited to have the opportunity to redesign the entrances for two of the prominent office buildings. Our focus was on function, purpose, activity and creating a sense of culture whilst allowing for alternative activities such as coffee break spaces and meeting areas to give greater space options for the occupiers. The result will be fresh, functional space that serves a purpose for the tenants while creating a lasting impression for visitors.”

The quoting rent on Exchange Quay is £20 per sq ft plus car parking.