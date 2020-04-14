The Scottish Electrical Charitable Training Trust (SECTT) has reassured the industry that electrical apprenticeships and training are in safe hands following the introduction of a range of emergency measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As well as offering ongoing help and guidance to all apprentices, SECTT is working closely with the Scottish Joint Industry Board (SJIB), SELECT and colleges across Scotland to support the collective efforts of employers and colleges throughout the current crisis.

To ensure clarity across the board, SECTT ­­– the body charged with managing electrical installation apprenticeships in Scotland – has already communicated nationally and regionally with all colleges, employers and apprentices via email, phone, social media and the OneFile platform.

It will also hold an online meeting with all colleges in the week beginning 20 April, to devise a delivery model and take into consideration the needs of employers, apprentice and trainees, so no-one is disadvantaged.

Anne Galbraith, CEO of SECTT, said: “We know these are unprecedented times, but we are doing all we can to help apprentices continue with their studies through alternate channels, while maintaining the high standards required.

“The Electrical Installation Modern Apprenticeship is a vocational qualification and has safety implications, so we must ensure competency throughout the course, especially in the ‘Key Safety Critical’ areas.

“Therefore, SECTT will be looking to complete the coursework as near to normal as possible, but this will depend on when we return to free movement.”

Apprentices and trainees are being encouraged to keep in contact with their college lecturers with any coursework they can complete online, and by completing their ePortfolios through OneFile which their training officers will be marking. The objective is to reduce the overall workload when returning to normality to ensure apprenticeships remain on track.

Ms Galbraith added: “Apprentices’ health and wellbeing is, of course, the most important aspect to consider and I appreciate sometimes it can be difficult to focus and concentrate on anything at present. However, learning might provide the distraction needed to ensure a healthy mindset.

“We want to assure all employers that the SECTT team is still here and happy to answer their questions, we will work with them to allow them and their apprentices to get back to work and back on track as best we can.”

SECTT was established in 1990 by SELECT and Unite the Union to manage the SJIB Training Schemes and today runs the only industry approved training scheme for electrical installation apprenticeships in Scotland.

Ms Galbraith concluded: “When we do get back to normal, I can assure all apprentices that SECTT and the colleges will continue with the professional level of care to ensure we catch up with least disruption.

“We will get through this, so in the meantime, look after yourself and your families, stick to the government guidelines and stay safe.”