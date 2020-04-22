Employee-owned packaging company Kite Packaging have recently launched on their leading B2B website, packing benches and paper roll holders, both great additions to any pick, pack and despatch operation.

Kite’s strong and sturdy packing benches are a great addition to their workstations and benches offering. Packing benches are the ideal space-saving solution when packing items within an operation, they ensure efficiency and can be kitted out with all the required items for the process.

Produced from strong steel with a Melamine Faced Chipboard worktop and supplied flat packed for ease of movement and transport, these strong sturdy benches have an excellent load-bearing capacity and are available in two configurations, with and without a shelf and extra roll holder.

Kite’s recently launched paper roll holders with an integrated cutting blade, are another great essential product when packing items. Designed to be on the top of a counter or under a packing bench, they will ensure easy accessibility to materials as and when needed. They are commonly used by, ecommerce companies looking for an internal paper solution to wrap a wide range of goods, florists and, gift wrapping.

For more information on Kite Packaging and their range of goods and services, please visit kitepackaging.co.uk