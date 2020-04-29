Cost

How much does your plumber charge for emergency service? Make sure you research different plumbers in your area to find out which one delivers the service you want at a price you can afford. Companies based in different cities may have different rates for the same service. For example, a Long Beach emergency plumber may charge significantly less than a Santa Monica one. So, if your property is located between each city, then opt for the lower quote.

Ultimately, the best way you can save yourself the hassle of a plumbing emergency is by hiring a professional to perform routine maintenance on your system at least once a year.

Emergency situations can happen spontaneously as the result of severe weather, earthquakes, etc, but most tend to result from small problems that have built up over years. When choosing a plumber, a mix of great emergency service and thorough routine maintenance is ideal.