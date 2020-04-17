CBRE has strengthened its Leeds Building Consultancy team with the appointment of Matthew Kirkham as Associate Director.

Matthew, a Chartered Engineer with circa 20 years experience of building services design and MEP project management in both consultancy and contracting industries, joins CBRE from AECOM where he was involved with various enhancement and expansion schemes at Heathrow Airport.

At CBRE, Matthew will offer professional MEP transactional services for both landlords and tenants including; design, feasibility studies, technical due diligence, planned preventative maintenance (PPM) reviews, dilapidations, schedules of condition, reinstatements, licences to alter and cost advice.

The latest appointment continues a period of sustained growth for CBRE’s Building Surveying and Project Management service lines and forms part of a wider drive for the Northern Building Consultancy team which delivers an unrivalled market offer to its varied client base.

Richard Bamford, MD of CBRE’s Leeds office and Head of National Building Consultancy, commented;

“Matthew is an excellent addition to our growing Leeds team and we are delighted to welcome him on board. The division has enjoyed sustained growth due to our full-service northern offer and multi-sector approach with projects ranging from office fit-outs and healthcare projects to industrial refurbs and new builds. Matthew brings a wealth of industry experience to the team and further enhances our client offer.”

Matthew Kirkham continues;

“I am looking forward to bringing my experience from both consultancy and contracting industries to my new role at CBRE and to be joining a team with such an excellent track record.”

Matthew.kirkham@cbre.com 0113 394 8807