Landwood Group has strengthened its offering with the launch of a new commercial asset management division. The Manchester-headquartered firm of chartered surveyors has appointed director Anna Main to lead and develop commercial asset management services for new and existing Landwood Group clients.

With more than 12 years experience, Anna joins Landwood from Avison Young, formerly WHR Property Consultants, where she was head of asset management and property management after gaining in-house expertise in a number of client-side roles.

Anna is joined by a senior team including experienced client accountant Ceryn Coughlin, property management surveyor Glenn Taylor and head of facilities management Barry Cargill.

The new team is already managing assets for existing Landwood Group clients, including, FRP and Grant Thornton, as well as winning instructions from a number of Manchester-based property trusts and funds.

Anna, who lives in Wilmslow, said: “Having worked client side for a number of years, I have experienced first hand the poor quality service often provided to clients in commercial asset management.

“Often the big corporate players charge large fees but offer a poor service that is tied up in rigid processes. This is not what the Landwood Group team believes in.

“Landwood Group has provided me with the opportunity to join like-minded professionals to bring a fresh approach to asset management.

“I am extremely fortunate to have been joined by a talented and experienced team who I know share this ethos and want to do the best for our clients.

“We all believe in a hands-on approach and have the experience to not only manage assets for our clients but the expertise to significantly improve portfolio performance and generate strong returns.”

Instructions already received include the management of the 130,000 sq. ft. multi-let office building Telford Plaza, the management of three retail and industrial assets for Derwent Lodge Estates and the management of a multi-let office building in Altrincham on behalf of Nikal Ltd.

Anna, 41, added that Landwood is winning business from clients who value quality service and appreciate a director-led approach to managing and improving their property.

She added: “We believe in paying close attention to the initiatives that add real value to a property or portfolio for our clients under management.

“Being an agile team means that clients truly get a bespoke service that is tailored to their exact requirements.

“The Landwood Group difference is already evident to our clients and we are really looking forward to building a client base of high-net worths, property trusts and property owners who appreciate a higher level of service.”

Landwood Group managing director Mark Bailey said: “The new decade is an exciting one for Landwood Group. A re-brand is complete and our new website is ready to be revealed to the market.

“At the same time the new commercial asset management division officially launches – not only strengthening the group offering but providing a new service area for growth.

“We are delighted to have someone with Anna’s expertise and reputation on board and our clients have already seen the benefit of our enhanced offering.

“Together with her team, Anna will grow our commercial services to ensure that Landwood Group is the go-to choice for anyone with an asset that needs valuing, managing or selling.”