Tandem Property & Asset Management have been appointed by GMS Estates Limited on their commercial portfolio in central London. The portfolio consists of 18 properties with 113 occupiers, with a further 4 properties to follow post completion of refurbishment projects. The Estate is located in the City of London, Mayfair and Mid – Town, comprising of c360,000 sq ft.

Tandem’s supply partner ‘Envirotech’ will support in delivering Facilities Management services.

Tandem will work closely with GMS Estates to deliver exceptional customer service, as well as managing future building refurbishment projects.

Although this could be challenging to mobilise a new portfolio during these unprecedented times, Tandem has proudly achieved this in a period of 6 weeks.