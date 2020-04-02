Sooner or later, you will end up having to deal with some sort of plumbing problem. Knowing what to do and how to fix some can help you save hundreds of dollars. Plumbing disasters can always happen. Unfortunately, most homeowners do not know anything about plumbing work. Obviously, you can always contact a plumber East Melbourne specialist, but you can save a lot of money when you get some work done alone.

While many plumbing tips can be offered, some that should be considered as being essential have to be put at the top of the list. This includes the following.

Always Check Your Water Main

The water main stands out as the very first access point water has when it reaches the home. Usually, this is inside the basement, close to a water heater. You need to identify the access point because there is a shutoff valve there. It is going to completely stop water flowing into the home.

Whenever a large plumbing project is started or there is a burst pipe, you want to shut off the main water line. This is always the very first step to take.

Dealing With Clogged Drains

It is inevitable to eventually have to deal with a clogged drain. As you take a shower, your hair falls out. This builds up as time passes. The first instinct when a clog appears is to use some sort of liquid drain cleaner. Unfortunately, this is usually a very big mistake.

At first glance, this seems to be a very easy fix to a problem that is quite annoying. However, the liquid in such products will harm the infrastructure. When the tub or the sink keeps backing up, use a snake to remove blocked debris. This should be the very first thing you do.

Monitor Water Pressure

The plumbing system cannot be healthy when water pressure is low. Always monitor pressure. Do it as often as you can. It is very easy to buy and use a home pressure gauge. This is available at any home improvement or hardware store.

When a more modern, accurate solution is desired, use a smart water monitoring system. This notifies you when there is a leak and water usage is tracked.

Use A Pressure Reducing Valve

Besides low water pressure, another common problem is having to deal with high water pressure. Whenever this is identified, pressure needs to be taken down. This is possible by installing pressure-reducing valves (commonly known as PRV). When your home is attached to a municipal supply, the pressure reducing valve is particularly important. Municipal water companies always pump water at very high pressure so that high-elevation homes, high-rise buildings, and fire hydrants can be serviced. Usually, the pressure is higher than 100 psi. Home fixtures are designed to deal with the pressure of around 50 psi.

Properly Take Care Of The Toilet

You should never flush anything besides waste and toilet paper. Things like baby wipes, cotton swabs, and paper towels can easily be caught inside the pipes. Clogs would eventually appear. If there is no plunger in your home, buy one since we all eventually get a clog.

The toilet needs to work properly. When the toilet is running, it is a clear sign that some of the toilet tank components have to be replaced. Also, it is possible that the toilet leak is very small. You do not even realize you have one. The best thing you can do is to add some food coloring inside the tank. Wait for 30 minutes and then see if the water inside the bowl changed colors. If so, there is a leak present.