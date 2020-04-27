A new automated lettings platform is promising to ensure agents and buy to let investors stay compliant.

PlanetRent has been created by residential property consultancy Ringley, which claims it gives landlords and their agents the same professionally-designed cloud platform used by major investors.

The platform gives details of key documents such as a copy of the ‘How to Rent’ checklist, deposit protection, EPCs and gas safety certificates in a single dashboard.

PlanetRent claims this can replace “a host of existing subscriptions and manual processes, saving considerable time and expense as well as avoiding potential fines for non-compliance” as well as giving landlords cheaper access to Rightmove.

There is also an app which tenants can use to pay rent and utility bills, and to request and monitor repairs.

Ringley has been active in residential management for over 20 years and has advised Build To Rent operators.

“The past few years have seen a host of regulations introduced that can leave landlords out of pocket if they are not up to date. Our platform takes the hassle out of staying compliant, keeping landlords safe from fines, while also eliminating the need to buy or subscribe to a whole host of different software packages” says group managing director Mary-Anne Bowring.