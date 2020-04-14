In these extremely challenging times Savills London Development Land team are pleased to be able to report some positive news in the market.

The Savills team have had an outstanding few weeks: since working remotely they have exchanged contracts on 9 land transactions with a combined value of £146 million.



These disposals and acquisitions take the total number of 2020 deals done to 16 transactions. The results demonstrate continued demand from purchasers for a range of development opportunities across London.

Tim Whitmey, Director in Savills London Development Land team said: “We are delighted to be announce this extremely positive news during the most challenging of times. While we are under no illusion that these very difficult conditions will continue, at least in the short term, there are still a number of domestic and international buyers active across both the Central and Greater London residential development sector.



The Savills team are working harder than ever alongside their clients and we look forward to building on this successful start to the year”