Kubota, a leading manufacturer of construction machinery, has announced the launch of three new 5-tonne machines. The KX060- 5, U56-5 and U50-5, have been developed in line with customer feedback to ensure the machines are aligning with the demands of the industry. The launch of the three machines means Kubota’s customers continue to have the choice of either a reduced tail swing or the conventional excavator.

Each machine has been designed with the operator in mind, starting with a larger cabin, enhanced insulation, improved visibility, and a multitude of new comfort features. The exterior of the machines has also been redesigned, to give each a modern look. The KX060-5 offers a conventional tail swing which can be used in different applications to the U-series. It is also the machine most suitable to heavier attachments due to the off-set of the conventional tail swing weight.

The U56-5 has a powerful engine and is the largest reduced tail swing machine in the range. The machine is built to have good lifting capacity and will be a great machine for an owner or operator.

The U50-5, which will be available from July, has been designed as an entry-level machine and built for the hire market. The size of the machine means it is well suited to working in smaller spaces and will have excellent site access.

All machines come fitted with the following features:

Better access to information: A full-color, high-resolution 7” LCD screen and jog-dial navigation come fitted as standard. This provides the operator with all the information needed, from AUX flow adjustment to important maintenance information, as well as detailed alerts.

Increased safety and comfort : A high visibility orange coloured seatbelt and alert functions have been included to encourage the operator to wear the seatbelt, reducing the risk of serious accidents for those using the machines. The new CAB structure has a noise reduction of 5dB, down to 74dB, providing a more stress-free working environment for the operator. A double adjustable air suspension has been included on L models to maximise on comfort and allow easy height adjustment via an air compressor.

Built for the future : With increasing sustainability measures being introduced as standard across the globe, the new machines come fitted with a Kubota Original Direct Injection Engine with CRS and DPF Muffler, the engines for all three models are fully Stage-V compliant.

Better access for maintenance: The new and improved DPF reduces maintenance by increasing the service intervals for both the regeneration filter and ash cleaner. When maintenance is needed, however, all three machines have been designed to provide easier access to those working on the machine – with wide opening bonnets and radiator cleaning.

Glen Hampson, Business Development Manager for Construction at Kubota UK, said: “We’re proud to be welcoming three new models into our 5-tonne range. The new range builds on the success of its predecessors when it comes to how the machines operate and overall functionality. The new machines, however, offer improved comfort and safety to the user. It is important for us here, at Kubota, that we’re providing machines that get the job done, but are also enjoyable and comfortable to use. The KX060- 5, U56-5 and U50-5 are just this.”