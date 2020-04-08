An alert on fuel specifications for mobile and static plant powered by gas oil (red diesel) engines has been issued following feedback from owners and manufacturers. The alert advises owners and users of potential problems if the incorrect specification of fuel is used, particularly machines fitted with EU Stage V engines.

This is because engines used in modern construction plant are becoming more sophisticated to reduce exhaust emissions and improve fuel consumption and can be a particular problem for engines designed to meet stage V emission requirements. It is therefore essential that plant owners and users are using the correct fuel for their machines, as specified by the plant manufacturer.

Some manufacturers have reported cases of fuel filters on later designed engines blocking where incorrect specification fuels are used and state that where filters are not changed, possible damage to the fuel and after treatment systems, especially on stage V engines, can occur with the results being potentially extremely expensive.

With plant manufacturers continuously improving the technologies used within plant diesel engines, plant owners and users are strongly advised to check that the fuel obtained or used by themselves or their customers complies with the plant manufacturer’s specification and contact the manufacturer if need be to check the fuel requirements for their machines. If the incorrect specification fuel is used, it can and has resulted in costly engine breakdowns and recovery costs. There is also a possibility that a manufacturer’s warranty would be void.

Where plant is on site for long periods or hired on a non-operated basis, it is essential that all plant users are made aware of the correct fuel specification by the plant owner, as the user or a designated person or persons will generally be responsible for refuelling the machine and that the information has cascaded down to all those involved.

The information alert provides information on the different fuel specifications that are available and the potential problems and can be downloaded from: https://www.cpa.uk.net/technicalalerts/