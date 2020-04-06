Until a few years ago, not a lot of people knew what vaping was, and those who knew thought it to be something impractical and dangerous. But as more and more people came to understand what it actually is, through advertisements and social media, it boomed in popularity. Listed below are a few reasons that contribute to the rise of vaping.

It’s fashionable

Vaping is no longer just the latest trend, but it has become a fashion accessory. They come in beautiful and attractive devices that can be easily used as a functional statement piece to amp up your outfit.

Also, the internet is now flooding with videos of vape-smoke tricks and how you can mold the vapors into interesting and artistic shapes.

It’s better for the lungs

In the last decade, the government has laid immense stress on the ill-effects of smoking through social advertisements. So now, everybody knows how monstrous is cigarette smoke and how it deteriorates the lung tissues and impurifies the blood.

However, while vaping, you don’t have to actually inhale the vapor to get that dosage of nicotine, but just make it rest in your mouth for one or two seconds. Moreover, unlike traditional smoking, which exposes you to about seven thousand toxic chemicals, the e-liquids contain a minor amount of toxicants that are almost harmless for your lungs and the body.

It’s available in interesting variants

One of the major reasons for the popularity of electronic cigarettes is indeed the interesting and intense flavors that the e-liquids are available in. So, while vaping, you not only get enough dosage of nicotine but also get to savor your tongue with delicious flavors like mixed berry, strawberry, coffee, mixed fruit, bubblegum, etc.

Also, you can choose from the various interesting and intricate designs of the device, many of which look just like a regular cigarette, but of course, less harmful. You can get along with a renowned vape shop that provides a wide variety of products to customize your vaping experience and make it memorable.

It’s odorless

You have to agree that tobacco has a very intense smell that usually gets annoying for the people moving around you. Also, it is so strong that it sits on your clothes, and you smell like you are smoking even if you’ve thrown that butt away.

Vapors, on the other hand, are absolutely odorless and make it possible for you to continue that vaping session for hours without suffocating your room with that pungent, tobacco-cigarette smell.

It’s fireless

One of the significant issues with regular cigarettes is the sheer number of fire deaths that they contribute to. But, if you are a vaper, you don’t have to worry about that even if you drop your smoky device down on the floor because there’s no fire.

Also, you don’t have to carry a match or a lighter every time in your pocket. You just have to switch on the device, and the coil will produce enough heat to vaporize the e-liquid into delicious smoke.

It’s cost-effective

There are no two ways about the fact that regular smoking is an expensive affair. If you are burning at least one packet a day, you are spending a significant amount on your addiction.

In this sense, e-cigarettes prove to be very economical as you just have to purchase the kit once and enjoy vaping for a very long time. All you have to spend on are the e-liquids and the coil that needs to be changed regularly.

It’s almost harmless for the environment

One of the significant problems with cigarette smoking that has caught attention over the years is its environmental impact. The toxic smoke released from a cigarette contains many greenhouse gases, including carbon monoxide, that contribute to global pollution. Also, it causes land and water pollution as the chemically loaded cigarette butts tend to end up in landfills and oceans. The cigarette chemicals reaching the ocean directly impact aquatic life as the fishes ingest these tiny, indigestible chemical particles.

That is why environmentally conscious people prefer vaping over smoking as these flavored vapors are absolutely harmless for the environment. The only problem with these devices is that they require some attention while disposing of them, so these metal items don’t pollute the soil under landfills.