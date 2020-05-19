CHAS, the Health & Safety accreditation specialist, has signed an agreement with Checkatrade that will see the two organisations work together to help their trade members boost their accredited status and availability for work.

Checkatrade is one of the UK’s leading directories of recommended, vetted and monitored trade experts, while CHAS helps construction clients to find certified contractors.

The joint venture will enable Checkatrade members to secure discounted accreditation status through CHAS, helping them to compete for work that requires Health & Safety certification. In turn, CHAS members who pass Checkatrade’s robust 12-stage vetting process, will be offered an introductory discount on Checkatrade membership.

Commenting on the announcement, Ian McKinnon, Managing Director, CHAS, says: “It has been a challenging period for the construction sector but this new partnership underlines our commitment to providing new opportunities for our members and helping them to recover and strengthen their businesses during this difficult time.”

Mike Fairman, CEO of Checkatrade, said “our business is committed to making it easier for trades to find work and grow their business. One aspect of that is easy and affordable access to work tenders where Health & Safety accreditation is a pre-condition. All members that gain accredited status will be able to carry the CHAS logo on their Checkatrade profile pages. They will also benefit from the support of Checkatrade’s reviews and vetting team, creating a portfolio of verified customer feedback that demonstrates the quality of their work.

About CHAS:

CHAS is the leading provider of risk prevention, compliance and supply chain management services for clients and contractors.

Since 1997, CHAS (The Contractors Health and Safety Assessment Scheme) has been helping to improve health and safety standards across the UK and safeguard organisations from risk.

CHAS is an authority and trusted advisor on health and safety compliance, responsible for setting industry benchmarks and providing the new Common Assessment Standards.

CHAS’s aim is simple:

To standardise and simplify health and safety assessment for contractors

To support organisations in efficiently managing their supply chains

To deliver a full suite of supply chain management tools.

Find out more at: www.chas.co.uk

About Checkatrade:

Checkatrade, founded in 1998, is one of the UK’s leading directories of reviewed, vetted and monitored Trade Experts.

Owned by Homeserve Plc, Checkatrade has over 38,000 trade members and boasts over 4 million customer reviews allowing potential new customers to find the perfect trade or service for them, sure in the knowledge of their pristine track-record and verified ability. Last year over 12 million people trusted Checkatrade to help them find a reputable tradesperson.

The idea for Checkatrade was born in 1998 after a tornado hit the small West Sussex town of Selsey. Trades poured in from across the country, but not all proved to be reputable. A local businessman realised there was nowhere to check out the traders’ credentials and the company that became Checkatrade was formed.

