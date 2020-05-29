Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic and concerns about health and safety, VinylPlus® has decided to host the VinylPlus Sustainability Forum 2020 online. This single day ‘virtual’ event will be held on October 15th, 2020.

Featuring expert speakers, quality speeches, interactive debates and live polling sessions, #VSF2020 will explore the theme #CIRCULARVINYL with participants now able to attend from anywhere in the world.

Organised by VinylPlus®, the Voluntary Commitment to sustainable development of the European PVC industry, this year’s Forum marks two decades of leading on PVC sustainable development, with a focus on the key sustainability challenges and future transformation for the vinyl industry, both in the European and global contexts.

The main topics to be examined during the online event will include the achievements of VinylPlus over the last 19 years and plans for building the new programme that will drive the PVC industry towards 2030 and beyond. The event will conclude with the VinylPlus® Product Label Ceremony.

Brigitte Dero, Managing Director, VinylPlus, says: “While we are saddened not to be able to meet VinylPlus partners and their stakeholders in person, we are excited about presenting our stimulating programme in a virtual format and look forward to e-uniting the industry in another successful VinylPlus Sustainability Forum.”

Online registration for #VSF2020 Goes Virtual will open soon.

Brigitte Dero adds: “2020 represents a significant milestone in what we have achieved to date and the PVC industry remains on track to successfully meet VinylPlus’ ambitious targets by the end of the year. Yet our hard work continues amid a dynamic European policy landscape that makes our efforts even more relevant.”

VinylPlus® is the Voluntary Commitment of the European PVC industry. The programme establishes a long-term framework for the sustainable development of the PVC industry by tackling a number of critical challenges in the EU-27, UK, Norway and Switzerland.