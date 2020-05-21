The employee-owned packaging company recently announced the design and supply of a new protective face visor for the NHS which saw them supplying several hospital trusts in the West Midlands. The company has also offered further support to organisations that had limited access to PPE yet were supporting front line workers.

Across their 7 regional distribution centres in the UK, based in, Gateshead, Rotherham, Coventry, Swindon, Letchworth and Portsmouth, Kite has donated 5,000 protective face visors to a total of 108 separate organisations including care homes, hospices, charities, nursing homes, pharmacies, police stations, foodbanks and NHS workers based in the community.

Several of the Kite Team went that extra mile and personally delivered many of the donated visors, observing strict social distancing of course, to ensure that the organisations could have access to vital PPE.

