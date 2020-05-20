Social housing must be at the heart of devolved governments’ plans to steer their economies through the impacts of coronavirus, sector bodies in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have said.

Lockdown measures imposed by ministers across the UK in a bid to bring the pandemic under control have had a huge financial impact, but are now slowly beginning to ease.

Proponents of investing in social housing argue that it can boost a wide range of industries with less risk attached than with new homes for market sale.

Construction and the housing market remain on hold in Scotland as part of the measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Sally Thomas, chief executive of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, said: “Building affordable housing will need to be at the heart of Scotland’s recovery from coronavirus as part of a government and public sector-led approach, giving confidence to full-scale economic renewal, and at the same time ensuring everyone has the home they need.”

She added: “Now more than ever, Scotland needs a long-term housing programme that will help to rebuild our economy, create jobs, and keep our people and communities safe and healthy.”