Solihull-based Terra Strategic has received Detailed Planning Consent for a scheme of 36 new homes off Bedford Road (A603) and Park Road in the small rural village of Moggerhanger in Central Bedfordshire.

Terra Strategic has worked with the landowners to secure the planning status for the 1.44-hectare (3.6-acre) development, which lies opposite the historic park and gardens of Moggerhanger Park. The scheme was created by residential design specialist A2 Urbanism & Architecture.

The land was previously unused and designated for agricultural uses. The scheme will deliver 36 high quality family homes to the village, consisting of 10 two-bedroom homes, 19 three-bedroom designs, and seven four-bedroom executive homes. 13 of the two and three-bedroom dwellings have been allocated for affordable housing. An area of public open space has been incorporated into the design for the scheme to encourage safe family play. All homes will also have private rear gardens and a generous provision of soft landscaping to fore gardens.

James O’Shea, Managing Director of Terra Strategic said: “Our Moggerhanger scheme is a great example of how we have worked with the landowner, the Parish Council, Central Bedfordshire Council and Hayfield to promote the concept of a high quality residential scheme on land previously designated for agricultural uses.

“We are delighted to have been awarded planning permission and our look forward to watching the development commence later this year. Having engaged in constructive pre-application discussions with the Local Planning Authority and then having worked closely with key consultees throughout the planning application process, we have built on the positive working relationship we had already established with the Council and Local Planning Authority.

“These 36 family homes will be a high-quality addition to this small rural village and will add vibrancy to the area. The location – in close proximity to Moggerhanger Park – together with the public open space that has been designed into the centre of the scheme, will ensure these homes will be popular with local families, as well as those looking to move into the area.”

The new development will be constructed with a mixture of red brick and render. 34 of the homes will be two-storey, with two being single-storey dwellings to reflect the large number of single-storey properties found in the village.

Terra Strategic is an experienced residential land specialist, which enters into agreements with landowners and then pursues, funds and secures an agreeable planning permission. It also has the financial resources to secure land with or without residential planning consent to assist landowners looking for a quick sale process.

Terra Strategic has a national reach, having secured residential land in Bedfordshire, Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Nottinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Somerset, Warwickshire, The West Midlands, Wiltshire and Worcestershire.