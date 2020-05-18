The HALO Urban Regeneration Company today (14th May 2020) announces the joint appointment of two Marketing Agents for its Enterprise & Innovation Hub in Kilmarnock as the HALO enters its next phase.

A £63m urban regeneration project on a 23-acre site, the HALO Kilmarnock, formerly the home of Johnnie Walker, will be the first town centre net zero carbon energy project in Scotland, setting the standard for low carbon energy sites across the UK.

The ultimate vision is for a net zero dynamic commercial, educational, cultural, leisure and lifestyle quarter where people can ‘Live, Work, Learn and Play’.

Leading agents Graham + Sibbald and CBRE have been appointed to lease out the 48,000 ft2 Grade A building set to open in Spring 2021.

Upon completion, the HALO Kilmarnock will feature Gold score comms connectivity accreditation, a Breeam excellent rating alongside other state of the art technology and a diverse resilient comms detection system.

Through a platinum partnership with Scottish Power the site will be fully powered by energy from the nearby Scottish Power Whitelee Wind farm.

The HALO Enterprise and Innovation Hub will also feature an industry-leading digital, data and cyber training and learning facility within an exciting and digitally connected work space, establishing the HALO at the forefront of the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” – the digital revolution.

Drew Macklin, Development Director at the HALO Urban Regeneration Company, said: “Both Graham + Sibbald and CBRE have world class credentials and, as joint marketing agents for the HALO’s Enterprise & Innovation Hub, are perfectly placed to showcase our exciting project nationally and globally.

“Their role will be to partner the HALO with dynamic, high growth young businesses who will benefit from the HALO’s unique ability to harness the latest digital technology in a net zero carbon energy environment.”

Fraser Lang, Partner – Head of Ayrshire at Graham + Sibbald said: “We are delighted to have been appointed to lead the marketing of the HALO Enterprise and Innovation in Kilmarnock, a prestigious development which boasts net zero carbon energy credentials to take the property sector to the next level in Scotland at a time when Green Energy, Enterprise and Innovation has never mattered so much.”

Andy Cunningham, Senior Director at CBRE, said: “We’re very excited to have been instructed to help expose the HALO Enterprise and Innovation Hub to a wider audience. It is an exceptionally innovative office development that will

bring significant benefits to the local community. Speculative funding in the UK regional office markets is notoriously difficult to achieve, so it’s fantastic news to see this investment being made in Kilmarnock where the economic and social opportunities will be warmly welcomed.

“The unique first-class facilities at the HALO Hub and the further amenities on offer in the wider development will undoubtedly spark significant interest among local, national and international occupiers and we look forward to sharing the opportunities with our extensive network.”